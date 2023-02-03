Cardiologist Drops Cape Cod Healthcare Lawsuit

HYANNIS – A cardiologist who was suing Cape Cod Healthcare has dropped the lawsuit.

Dr. Richard Zelman voluntarily dismissed the case in a filing through Barnstable Superior Court last week.

Zelman filed the lawsuit in December when he claimed the provider was using unethical practices, had safety concerns, and was retaliating against him.

Zelman, a former medical director at Cape Cod Hospital, said he highlighted a pattern of behavior where the hospital was putting revenue over patient health.

His suit included claims that the provider’s system prioritized patients who had insurance that would provide more reimbursement.

A statement from Cape Cod Healthcare said they continue to deny Zelman’s claims, which they said were a disservice to the work of their health care professionals.

“In particular, we deny his allegations that either the hospital or its leadership retaliated in any way against Dr. Zelman at any time, for any reason,” the statement read.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Mike Lauf and Cape Cod Hospital were also named in the suit.

WCAI reported that the case’s dismissal was made “without prejudice” – that allows for Zelman to take it up again down the line should he choose to do so.

Cape Cod Healthcare said they will “vigorously defend any case Dr. Zelman might refile.”

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter