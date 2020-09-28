CCRTA Receives Top Security Rating

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has received a top rating from the United States Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration.

The Security Operations, Surface Office developed the Security Enhancement Through Assessment program in support of the TSA Risk Based Security initiative.

SETA assessments consist of covertly placing unattended bags and suspicious items on multiple transit vehicles simultaneously to simulate a coordinated terrorist attack.

The TSA report for the CCRTA said that the service had excellent participation in the assessment and that the representatives for the Authority were highly knowledgeable.

Upper management was also noted as being highly receptive to requests for security improvements and technologies.

“There are no higher priorities than the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the public. We are relentlessly focused on our safety training to ensure complete adherence to our strict safety protocols and we never cut corners in achieving that goal,” said Administrator Tom Cahir.

“I was quite pleased to learn through the TSA Inspector that of all of the agencies he has inspected throughout New England, Cape Cod RTA is the best that they’ve seen.”

The CCRTA said that it was proud of the results and will continue to work diligently to assure the safety of customers.