Entangled Humpback Whale Successfully Rescued

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team answered a distress call by Good Samaritan boaters over the weekend, successfully freeing a humpback whale known as Pinball from a dangerous fishing line entanglement off of Cape Cod Bay.

The rescue began when the boaters discovered the beleaguered whale and her calf on Saturday morning.

That led to an assessment and an hours-long disentanglement led by Marine Animal Entanglement Program Director Scott Landry to remove the gear from the whale’s mouth once they arrived on the scene.

During the operation, the calf kept its distance from the rescue team, periodically returning to its mother to nurse until they successfully deployed large floats and the drag of a boat to dislodge the gear.

The team remained in close proximity to Pinball until she rejoined her calf and eventually departed from their view.

Whale experts said the prognosis for both whales is much improved now that Pinball has been relieved of her burden.

The team was also aided by the Hurricane II whale watch vessel, a commercial fisher, and the US Coast Guard during their effort.

The disentanglement work is performed under a NOAA permit and supported by grant funding from national and state entities such as the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Massachusetts Division of Mariner Fisheries, and Massachusetts Environmental Trust, as well as private donors.

Boaters who encounter entangled marine mammals such as whales and sea turtles are advised to report such entanglements to the MAER team at (1-800-900-3622) or the US Coast Guard on VHF 16 while remaining a safe distance from the animal.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter