Celebration of Creative Exchange Podcast Being Held Thursday

February 22, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH-“The Creative Exchange Live!” will be held at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod on Thursday, February 27, to celebrate the second season of the Creative Exchange podcast.

The podcast is a collaboration between the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod (AFCC) and Provincetown Community Television (PTV). It showcases creative minds across the Cape and Islands area and their works.

Executive Director of the AFCC Julie Wake and Executive Director of PTV Amy Davies will partake in a panel discussion of the podcast, which will also feature a question and answer segment.

The doors to the event open at 6 p.m., with the discussion beginning an hour later. Refreshments will be made available.

Tickets must be reserved by clicking here. For more information, visit www.artsfoundation.org.

