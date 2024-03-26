Center For Coastal Studies To Host Students From Cornell University

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies’ Marine Debris and Plastics Program is preparing to welcome students from New York’s Cornell University to take part in a week-long residency beginning on March 31, 2024.

Led by Cornell professor Annie P. Lewandowski and CCS Artist/Scientist Mark Adams alongside Center staff and with room and board provided by Provincetown’s Seaglass Inn, the visitors will assist the Center in sorting, processing, and documenting lost fishing gear gathered from the ocean floor, also known as “ghost gear”.

During this time, the group will also be participating in beach cleanups, and taking part in a multimedia art exhibit to be held at the Crown and Anchor’s Paramount Room in Provincetown.

A public reception will be held on Friday, April 5, showcasing the student art exhibition alongside Professor Lewandowski’s “Siren” humpback whale installation, formerly featured at MassMOCA.

“This exciting collaboration with Cornell has evolved over the past three years,” said Laura Ludwig, Director of the Marine Debris & Plastics Program. “What began as a way for Annie to source material for a multi-media installation called “Siren” has grown into a semester-long course explored by students from all academic disciplines.”

“Their residency during our annual ghost gear removal field work also makes it possible to increase the efficiency and scale of the removal and data collection efforts,” she added.

The project is funded in part by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program using funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, alongside student support provided by the Einhorn Center for Community Engagement.