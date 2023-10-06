Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups

CENTERVILLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it is launching a grant program for new family childcare startups, offering up to $5,000 in grant funding for eligible providers.

Funds may be used to cover fees for licensure, CPR and first aid certification, and various materials, technology, and space renovations related to operating within the trade.

Preference will be given to new providers in Outer and Lower Cape, though other providers are encouraged to apply and will also be considered.

Programs licensed within the last six months or are in the process of being licensed by the Department of Early Education and Care, and who provide full-time care for at least two children, excluding their own, are eligible to apply.

“Family Child Care providers are fundamental to the early education and child care system on Cape Cod,” said Chief of Staff Noelle Pina.

“By creating this program not only are we increasing the number of available licensed care slots for local employers, but we are also adding and supporting new essential businesses to the community.”

“Our chamber team is thrilled to steward this program and are working together to seek additional grant funding for longevity and to provide business guidance and resources for awardees.”

Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis.

To apply for grant funding, click here.