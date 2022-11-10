Champ Homes Receives Transitional Housing Grants

HYANNIS – The local nonprofit organization Champ Homes has received two grants to benefit the institution’s transitional housing program.

$7,500 has been provided by TD Bank Charitable Foundation with an additional grant from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors totaling $1,500.

These two newest grants follow additional funding provided by the Cape & Islands United Way in October.

Champ homes was established in 1989 and received nonprofit status in 1991. The association addresses the needs of those who are, or on the brink of being homeless.

Champ Homes also provides solutions to the immediate needs of homeless persons, such as toiletries, clothing, meals and hot showers. The organization’s long term goal is to get its participants back on their feet as well as finding employment.

In the past 31 years, Champ Homes has assisted over 3,000 individuals across Cape Cod.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com News Center