You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chaotic First Debate: Taunts Overpower Trump, Biden Visions

Chaotic First Debate: Taunts Overpower Trump, Biden Visions

September 30, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night.

Their mutual dislike was evident from the outset. 

Trump in particular repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — comments that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facing historic crises.

There were heated clashes over the president’s handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden’s family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Tuesday’s presidential debate started out civilly enough, with President Trump striding deliberately to his lectern and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering, “How you doing, man?”

But within 15 minutes, the debate had devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden, seemingly unable to complete a sentence, finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?”

The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida.

The vice-presidential debate is scheduled for October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 