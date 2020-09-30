Chaotic First Debate: Taunts Overpower Trump, Biden Visions

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night.

Their mutual dislike was evident from the outset.

Trump in particular repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — comments that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facing historic crises.

There were heated clashes over the president’s handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden’s family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Tuesday’s presidential debate started out civilly enough, with President Trump striding deliberately to his lectern and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering, “How you doing, man?”

But within 15 minutes, the debate had devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden, seemingly unable to complete a sentence, finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?”

The next presidential debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida.

The vice-presidential debate is scheduled for October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.