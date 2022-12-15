You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Charlie Baker to be Next NCAA President

December 15, 2022

CCB MEDIA PHOTO

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

He will start the job in March 2023.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time. Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

By Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

