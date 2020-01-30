Chatham Fish Pier Project Nearing Completion

CHATHAM – Chatham officials are expecting the construction at the town’s fish pier to be finished in February after months of delays.

Natural Resources Director Robert Duncanson told selectmen that the fish pier project had a revised completion date of Friday, January 31. While that goal will not be met, notable progress is still being made.

“The deck is, for all intents and purposes, complete, all the way around the building,” Duncanson said.

“The hand rails are complete up to about the north side.”

Installations of doors, stairs, windows, and louvers have also been completed.

Duncason said the stairs on the south side have been slightly more complicated to install as opposed to the north side, as the south side stairs can’t extend beyond the building and into the parking lot.

Stairs on the south side will only be used in case of emergency.

The Friday projection doesn’t include the installation of the vertical lift platform, which is not scheduled to be finished until February 21.

Duncanson said the new fire suppression system is “about 95% complete,” and lighting will be installed by an electrician at the beginning of the month.

“Now that this major structure is in, hopefully some of these other items will not be too far behind,” Duncanson said.

The contractor for the project, Sciaba Construction Corporation, has been paid $1.4 million of the project’s total cost, which is $1.69 million.

There is $16,000 in liquidated damages, a charge of $500 a day, being taken off the total cost, as the substantial completion date was initially set as November 28 by the contractor.

The town is holding back smaller amounts of the remaining balance after punch list tasks are completed. A punch list inspection has been set for Monday, February 3.