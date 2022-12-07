Chatham Holding Meeting on Shoreline Erosion

CHATHAM – Sustainable Coastal Solutions will host a public meeting through the Town of Chatham on Nantucket Sound erosion, nourishment, and shoaling.

The presentations will go over the results of two studies, the first assessing structural and other shore protection methods to reduce sand loss at Cockle Cove, Ridgevale and Harding’s Beaches.

The other study investigated alternatives to heightened shoaling in the Stage Harbor entrance channel and erosion at Crescent Beach.

The presentation is being held Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 at the Town Office Annex.

Channel 18 will also broadcast the event and remote participation will also be available here.

By Grady Culhane and Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.