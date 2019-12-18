Chatham Implements New Emergency Notification System

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham is using a new emergency notification provider in an effort to provide reliable and effective communication to residents.

The town has implemented Swiftreach Networks, Inc.’s Swift911 high speed notification system, which is designed to make calls to specific people or areas in the event of an emergency.

The system can make thousands of calls per minute to provide messages on floods, fires, water issues, road closures, missing persons, evacuation orders, weather and other emergencies.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency and other town departments will use the system to notify residents of important information regarding them or their property.

Town officials say it is important for residences and business owners to verify their contact information in the data base. Accurate telephone numbers in the database help to ensure, but not guarantee, that emergency information will be passed on quickly.

Residents can add additional telephone numbers including a cell phone. They can also receive notifications by email, text or pager.

The address documented must be in Chatham, but the phone number can be for anywhere.

Emergency messages can reach teletypewriter phones, or TTY, used by the hearing impaired.

The system also employs a Do Not Call function for those who do not wish to receive alerts.

All calls received will have a caller ID of the Town of Chatham.

To provide contact information for the Swift911 notification system, click here.