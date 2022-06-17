Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15.

The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations.

Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

Service will include appointments located in Chatham and also between Hyannis and Orleans, depending on the availability of drivers.

Reservations must be made five days in advance and anyone interested in utilizing the program has to first complete a transportation assessment with the Council.

To find out about eligibility and guidelines for the services, people can contact the Chatham Council on Aging at 508-945-5190.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter