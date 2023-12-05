You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Officials Invite Public To Discuss Upcoming Flood Gate Replacement

Chatham Officials Invite Public To Discuss Upcoming Flood Gate Replacement

December 5, 2023

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham will host a public information session and stakeholders meeting regarding the replacement of the flood gate on Morris Island Road on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 am at the town’s Community Center at 702 Main Street.

The session will be led by Dr. Maura Boswell of Geosyntec Consultants, the firm contracted to evaluate the structure and inform its replacement.

Residents and property owners in and around Morris Island Road, Little Beach, Stage Island & Morris Island are invited to engage in discussion with town officials and state and federal permitting agencies regarding the next phase of the project.

Discussion points will include floodgate data, environmental factors such as weather, and information needed going forward to ensure an effective replacement.

