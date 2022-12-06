You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Seeking Affordable Housing Feedback

December 6, 2022

CHATHAM – Officials in Chatham will be holding a trio of meetings to solicit feedback on plans to develop affordable and attainable housing units.

The town, alongside Barrett Planning Group, is looking into the possibility of building housing at two recently acquired properties. One is at 1533 Main Street, while the other is on Meetinghouse Road.

The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. It will be held at the Town Office Annex along George Ryder Road.

Remote participation will be provided as well. Attendees can provide their thoughts and ask questions in order to help the town draft housing plans.

Additional meetings will be held in the new year.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

