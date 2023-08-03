Chatham to Hold Two Forums on the Center for Active Living Proposal

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board voted on August 1 to hold two community forums on the article proposing final design and construction of a new Center for Active Living in advance of the Special Town Meeting on Monday, September 18.

The first forum will be dedicated to a review of the design, planning, and construction of the facility, including a review of cost estimates, and will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m.

An open community discussion will be the focus of the second meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the large meeting room on the lower level of the Town Office Annex, at 261 George Ryder Road, and remote participation will be available for both meetings.

The proposal for the new Center for Active Living was rejected in two separate votes in May as the proposal got a majority of support both times, but it did not garner two-thirds of the vote as required.

There were 585 in favor and 294 opposed making the outcome reject the proposal by just a handful of votes.