Chicken Alley Thrift Shop Reopening Tuesday on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – MV Community Services has announced that the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop will be reopening its doors on Tuesday, June 23.

With Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan continuing, the shop will be expanding beyond online offerings and curbside pick up.

Six adult shoppers will be allowed within the shop at a time, and customers will be asked to wait outside if the store has reached capacity.

Masks or other face coverings must be worn, and hands must be sanitized upon entry. No physical donations will be accepted, unless an appointment is made beforehand.

For more information, visit MV Community Services’ website by clicking here.