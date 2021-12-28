You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Childcare Grants Approved to Expand Early Education Opportunities

Childcare Grants Approved to Expand Early Education Opportunities

December 28, 2021

HYANNIS – Childcare providers throughout the state will be receiving a boost in funding due to the recent expansion of the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) program.

The program, run by the Department of Early Education and Care, will be providing grants to help sustain childcare providers through the current COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of staffing.

An additional six months has been added onto the program, which will now be continuing through June of 2022.

The grants will allow greater benefits and bonuses to childcare providers to help maintain and add to services offered to parents.

A subsidy rate increase for early education programs that cater to low-income families was also approved b6y the Board of Early Education and Care, which will see a further $20 million going towards the cause.

The Department of Early Education and Care will be holding public meetings throughout the state to collect feedback on the program from childcare providers.

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


