You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chip Sealing Work Scheduled in Sandwich

Chip Sealing Work Scheduled in Sandwich

July 3, 2022

SANDWICHSeveral roads in Sandwich are scheduled to have chip sealing work done starting on Monday, July 11.

The surface treatment work will take place on Boardley Road, Chipman Road (Route 6A – #42), and Holly Ridge Drive (Harlow Road – #55).

Residents in those areas must turn off their irrigations systems beginning on the 10th of July, between the hours of 4am to 6pm. That will avoid delays in the work because of wet pavement.

Drivers in the area should watch for delays in the area and potentially use other routes.

The work will take place depending on the weather.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 