Falmouth Citizens Committee to Analyze New Fire Station Sites

FALMOUTH – Falmouth selectman recently appointed nine residents to a new citizens advisory committee to analyze location options for a new fire station.

The committee will set out to consider multiple sites for the project, while working with the fire department, the town, citizens, consulting groups, and researchers. From there, they will recommend a location to the board in July.

Plans for the project will then be drafted and presented to voters at November’s Town Meeting.

The board interviewed candidates from across the town, in an attempt to provide representation from a number of neighborhoods and multiple points of view on the matter.

One of the residents appointed to the committee was Dan Mahoney, who has first-hand experience of the aid that first responders provide after he went off a roof in the past.

“I recognize the importance, first of all, of having well-trained first responders,” Mahoney explained, “but secondly, to have them in a location that is most applicable to as many people as we can.”

Alden Cook, a former firefighter paramedic who has been involved with the department since 1973, was also chosen for the committee.

“I am extremely interested in the operation of the department, and trying to ensure that all of the citizens are served equitably,” Cook said.

The creation of the committee comes prior to the planned closure of the West Falmouth fire station in July, which has continued to be met with opposition from many town residents.

The committee would be exploring the best possible locations to improve response times across the town, with or without the West Falmouth station in service.