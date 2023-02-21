Local Advocate Named to Veterans’ Home Council

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey’s newly-formed Veterans’ Home Council will have a local voice in retired Lt. Colonel for the U.S. Marine Corps Michael Dunford.

He is the board president of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC). He has also served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Covidien.

The council will make recommendations to state officials on policies and care serving the military community, as well as how best to care for veterans at state-operated homes.

CIVOC Executive Director Jim Seymore said the governor’s recognition of Dunford highlights his expertise in helping members of the armed forces regionwide.