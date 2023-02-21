You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Advocate Named to Veterans’ Home Council

Local Advocate Named to Veterans’ Home Council

February 21, 2023

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey’s newly-formed Veterans’ Home Council will have a local voice in retired Lt. Colonel for the U.S. Marine Corps Michael Dunford.

He is the board president of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC). He has also served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Covidien. 

The council will make recommendations to state officials on policies and care serving the military community, as well as how best to care for veterans at state-operated homes.

CIVOC Executive Director Jim Seymore said the governor’s recognition of Dunford highlights his expertise in helping members of the armed forces regionwide.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 