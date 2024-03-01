You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Veterans Group Once Again Recognized For Its Transparency

March 1, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is celebrating an annual honor.

For the fourth straight year, the Hyannis-based non-profit has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from the GuideStar and Foundation Center, also known as Candid.

CIVOC was founded by a group of Vietnam veterans in 1983, offering comprehensive veteran support services. Executive director Jim Seymour says the designation means that CIVOC remains a professional, donor-centric organization and that donors and grantors can both continue to feel fully confident in its transparency efforts.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

