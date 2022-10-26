Climate Change Event Focusing on Local Action

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is holding a conference that will offer guidance on how local communities can prepare for the effects of climate change.

Dorothy Savarese, the Collaborative’s board president and the executive chair of Cape Cod 5, addressed why the “Bringing It Home” theme for this year’s event is timely and important for the region.

“There are so many opportunities for the Cape and Islands to both mitigate the impact that they have on climate change, but also to adapt and potentially prevent some of the potentially deleterious impacts of climate change,” she said.

Savarese outlined some of the keynote speakers, including Soren Hermansesn, a Danish activist who has led climate transformation and clean energy work in Denmark.

One of the conference’s sessions will focus on the growing offshore wind industry in Massachusetts and its impacts.

“We’ll get that from an environmental perspective, an economic perspective, and a local community perspective,” Savarese said.

She added Massachusetts is building economic equity into incentives and regulations in the field.

“They’re really pushing the need to support local communities and to create employment opportunities,” she said.

There will also be remarks from Dr. David Cash with the Environmental Protection Agency and presenting sponsor Cape Light Compact will speak about energy efficiency.

Housing Assistance Corporation, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, and Community Development Partnership will present on how they work with people of low and moderate-income to make energy efficient homes.

The board president said federal and state resources for climate change can serve as a catalyst for local action.

“What we have to do is empower our region to take advantage of these resources,” Savarese said.

“Bringing It Home,” the 5th annual Net Zero conference is happening on Friday, October 28 from 8:30am to 1:30pm. The event will be held virtually and is free to attend.

Head to the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative’s website to register.