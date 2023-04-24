Group Says Climate Change Still Major Issue for Cape Cod

HYANNIS – As the summer months draw near and the busy Cape Cod season approaches, the Cape Cod Conservation District is still focused on one of the main issues the groups said is affecting the region, which is climate change.

Cape Cod Conservation District Chairman Mark Forest recently spoke about his concerns for the area as the changes to the climate continue.

“I’ve been on the Cape for a while now and to see the decline in our fisheries as a result of the warming of waters in the gulf of Maine. That’s had a huge impact, both not just in terms of the environment or the ecology, but also in terms of coastal communities and the economies in small communities,” Forest said.

He said the issues will force the community to make changes and noted that the effects contribute to coastal wetland problems as well.

“We need to understand that over the years, for the past 100 to 200 years, we’ve lost a lot of wetlands. Some would argue that in some areas we have lost close to 80% of our coastal wetlands,” said Forest.

There is a list of problems that the conservation district wants to tackle, but Forest said the climate change issues are right at the top.

Forest and others are asking residents to attend town meetings to vote on future projects and funding to make changes happen.