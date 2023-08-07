You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket

Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket

August 7, 2023

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the three man crew of a sinking ship off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday at around 2 p.m.

Located approximately eight miles off of the east side of the island, the vessel “Miss Kara” had already sunk when authorities arrived leaving the crew stranded in the ocean waters.

The Coast Guard helicopter on scene dropped its basket from above and deployed a rescue swimmer to help the three men to safety.

All three men were brought to Hyannis for medical attention and it is still unclear as to what caused the accident involving the commercial fishing boat.

The crew was only able to be found after one of them had set off an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon).

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 