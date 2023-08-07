Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the three man crew of a sinking ship off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday at around 2 p.m.

Located approximately eight miles off of the east side of the island, the vessel “Miss Kara” had already sunk when authorities arrived leaving the crew stranded in the ocean waters.

The Coast Guard helicopter on scene dropped its basket from above and deployed a rescue swimmer to help the three men to safety.

All three men were brought to Hyannis for medical attention and it is still unclear as to what caused the accident involving the commercial fishing boat.

The crew was only able to be found after one of them had set off an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon).