BOSTON (AP) – The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard southeast of Nantucket.

The Coast Guard in a tweet Monday said the man was on the fishing vessel Blue Wave out of New Bedford. The search is taking place about 70 miles southeast of Nantucket. The man was not wearing a life jacket.

Crews from the Air Station Cape Cod and the cutter Tybee are searching for the man. No additional information was released.

From The Associated Press