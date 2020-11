PROVINCETOWN – The United States Coast Guard has announced that they are searching for four fishermen about 20 miles off of Provincetown.

A notification was received by the Coast Guard early Monday morning from the Emmy Rose fishing vessel, which is homeported in Portland, Maine.

The Coast Guard dispatched a Jayhawk helicopter, along with multiple boats, to find the fishermen. Seas were six-to-eight feet at the time of the announcement on Monday morning.