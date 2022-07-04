You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Fisherman

July 4, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

NEW BEDFORD (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fisherman believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing trawler near Martha’s Vineyard.

Crewmates of the man contacted the Coast Guard early Friday morning, July 1, after he disappeared from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot-long fishing vessel based in Point Judith, R.I.

Coast Guard cutters and aircraft searched for the man on Friday and Saturday morning, July 2, in the waters between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard.

On Saturday afternoon the Coast Guard announced it had suspended the search. The missing 54-year-old fisherman has not been identified.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

