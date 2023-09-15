Coast Guard Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm Conditions

HYANNIS – As Hurricane Lee heads north, the U.S. Coast Guard is advising citizens to protect themselves and their loved ones by taking precautions to prepare for inclement weather.

Residents in the path of the storm and its outer bands are advised to stay cognizant of weather forecasts and advisories as the situation continues to develop in the coming days.

Residents are also advised to stay indoors and keep a safe distance away from the shoreline during the storm.

Boat owners should take steps to secure or relocate their boats to avoid damage or loss of their vehicles.

Keeping a battery-operated radio or a fully charged phone with emergency alerts enabled will help keep communication lines in the event of a power outage.

Additionally, it is recommended that every household keep an emergency kit with essential supplies such as non-perishable food and water, flashlights and batteries, first-aid materials, and up-to-date medications for all people and animals in the home on hand.

Please heed evacuation orders if advised by local authorities and in the event of an emergency, dial 911.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter