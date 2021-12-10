You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cold Weather US States Struggling to Hire Snowplow Drivers

Cold Weather US States Struggling to Hire Snowplow Drivers

December 10, 2021

HELENA, MT (AP) – This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

States from Washington to Pennsylvania and some in the Rocky Mountains are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the comparatively low-paying jobs that require a Commercial Driver’s License and often entail working at odd hours in dangerous conditions.

States are warning that it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during winter storms. State transportation departments are competing for drivers with trucking companies with the ability to increase pay and offer signing bonuses. And trucking companies are short on drivers, too.

By Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 