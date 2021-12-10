Cold Weather US States Struggling to Hire Snowplow Drivers

HELENA, MT (AP) – This winter, more motorists may find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

States from Washington to Pennsylvania and some in the Rocky Mountains are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the comparatively low-paying jobs that require a Commercial Driver’s License and often entail working at odd hours in dangerous conditions.

States are warning that it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during winter storms. State transportation departments are competing for drivers with trucking companies with the ability to increase pay and offer signing bonuses. And trucking companies are short on drivers, too.

By Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press