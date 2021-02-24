Comcast to Delay Planned Rate Increases and Data Limits

HYANNIS – Comcast has suspended all proposed data caps and rate hikes until 2022 to account for the economic impact of COVID-19 on communities and individuals.

The suspension comes after a signed letter from Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran and other lawmakers asking the company not to further burden customers during this difficult time.

Additionally, a bill is in the works that, if passed, would offer several consumer protections from fee hikes and losing service during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Internet service providers would temporarily be unable to institute new fees or charges on customers or shut off internet access if a missed payment is caused by COVID-19-related economic trouble.

Moran is cosponsoring the bill, HD. 663, the introduction of which was sent alongside the letter to Comcast.

Internet access is more crucial than ever now that the majority of meetings, classes, and gatherings are held online, and the pandemic’s economic ramifications have made extra costs have made it even more difficult to keep up with the times.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter