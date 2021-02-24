You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Comcast to Delay Planned Rate Increases and Data Limits

Comcast to Delay Planned Rate Increases and Data Limits

February 24, 2021

 

HYANNIS – Comcast has suspended all proposed data caps and rate hikes until 2022 to account for the economic impact of COVID-19 on communities and individuals.

The suspension comes after a signed letter from Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran and other lawmakers asking the company not to further burden customers during this difficult time.

Additionally, a bill is in the works that, if passed, would offer several consumer protections from fee hikes and losing service during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Internet service providers would temporarily be unable to institute new fees or charges on customers or shut off internet access if a missed payment is caused by COVID-19-related economic trouble.

Moran is cosponsoring the bill, HD. 663, the introduction of which was sent alongside the letter to Comcast.

Internet access is more crucial than ever now that the majority of meetings, classes, and gatherings are held online, and the pandemic’s economic ramifications have made extra costs have made it even more difficult to keep up with the times.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 