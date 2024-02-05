Update Provided On Joint Base Cape Cod Housing

BOURNE – Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem told the Select Board at its January 23rd meeting that she had an introductory meeting with representatives from the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency about the potential redevelopment and reuse of approximately 200 acres of land at Joint Base Cape Cod for housing and other non-military uses.

That’s down from the original total of 600.

McCollem said it’s her understanding that work on the public outreach and communication plan continues.

The town administrator said the proposal may be on the agenda for the next Military Civilian Community Council Meeting at JBCC, which is on February 28th at 5:30 p.m.

She added that the town of Bourne will need to be engaged in the process every step of the way, including how to determine local zoning controls and future municipal and educational services.

