You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Update Provided On Joint Base Cape Cod Housing

Update Provided On Joint Base Cape Cod Housing

February 5, 2024

Bourne Select Board meeting

BOURNE – Bourne Town Administrator Marlene McCollem told the Select Board at its January 23rd meeting that she had an introductory meeting with representatives from the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency about the potential redevelopment and reuse of approximately 200 acres of land at Joint Base Cape Cod for housing and other non-military uses.

That’s down from the original total of 600.

McCollem said it’s her understanding that work on the public outreach and communication plan continues.

The town administrator said the proposal may be on the agenda for the next Military Civilian Community Council Meeting at JBCC, which is on February 28th at 5:30 p.m.

She added that the town of Bourne will need to be engaged in the process every step of the way, including how to determine local zoning controls and future municipal and educational services. 

More coverage from CapeCod.com on this topic:

Joint Base Officials Say Concepts for Affordable Housing in Earliest Stages

Local Leaders Say Joint Base Underutilized as Migrant Emergency Continues

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 