Commonwealth Receives New Offshore Wind Bids, Feds Approve New Wind Farm

BOSTON – Governor Healey’s administration on Wednesday announced the results of the commonwealth’s fourth round of solicitation for offshore wind energy projects.

The bids were submitted by Avangrid Renewables, South Coast Wind Energy, and Vineyard Offshore.

Avangrid is part of the ownership group of Vineyard Wind, the long-anticipated wind farm which joined the power grid in February.

According to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the latest offshore wind solicitation is also the largest, for a potential of up to 3,600 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the federal Department of the Interior is approving Sunrise Wind, a 924-megawatt farm about 16 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. There have now been a total of seven commercial-scale offshore wind projects approved during the presidency of Joe Biden.