Yarmouth and Dennis to Hold Community Cleanup Day

DENNIS – A Community Cleanup Day is being hosted by the Yarmouth and Dennis Chambers of Commerce on April 17.

Residents are encouraged to put any trash that they have in secure bins, drop it off at the dump, or bring it to one of the locations that will be specified to registered attendees prior to the event by 2:00pm.

Participants are also encouraged to clean up their neighborhood and community spaces.

Interested parties should register in advance so that they will receive the proper communications during Cleanup Day and sig the required waiver.

Participants are still asked to observe the proper COVID-19 safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

There is no cost to participate, but residents are asked to bring their own trash bags, disposable gloves, and trash pickers.

Those unsure of where to help cleanup can ask event organizers or check the Town of Yarmouth’s website here, or the Town of Dennis’ website for the event here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter