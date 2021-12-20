You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Community Health Center Introduces Primary Care To Centerville Office

Community Health Center Introduces Primary Care To Centerville Office

December 20, 2021

Dr. Emily McClure, Courtesy of CHC

CENTERVILLE – The Community Health Center of Cape Cod has announced an expansion to their Centerville Office at 1185B Falmouth Road with the introduction of primary care services, provided by the addition of Dr. Emily McClure.

Beginning in January, new patients will have expanded options including routine care, treatment of chronic illness, health screenings, and immunizations.

Dr. McClure brings years of experience in solo family practice in Decatur, AL.

McClure has a Master’s in Public Health at Yale University School of Medicine and earned her Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Tennessee, completing her residency in family practice at the University of California San Francisco’s Fresno campus. She is also a member of the American Board of Family Practice.

The CHC Centerville Office will continue to allow walk-in care Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 