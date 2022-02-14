Community Health Center Of Cape Cod To Hold Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center recently announced that it is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to host a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the month of February.

The clinics will take place from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm at their Mashpee location, in which Moderna vaccines will be available for individuals 18 and up.

An online scheduling tool to check availability and schedule an appointment is available by clicking here.

Parking is available on the upper floor of the Center, located at 107 Commercial Street.

To learn more, click here or dial (508) 477-7090.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter