Community Health Center Receives Recognition For Exemplary Diabetes Care

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center recently received a special Diabetes Recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The Diabetes Recognition Program recognizes clinicians providing high-quality care using proven treatment methods.

The CHC achieved the designation by excelling in six performance measures used by the NCQA to determine which clinicians receive the award, including HbA1c Control, Blood Pressure Control, Eye Examinations, Nephropathy Assessment, Foot Examination, and Aid in Smoking and Tobacco Use Cessation.

“Community Health Center has been steadily working toward this goal, and refined workflows and made organizational improvements in order to provide high-quality care to our patients with diabetes,” said Lee Wotherspoon, Quality Improvement Coordinator with the CHC.

“Our clinicians are dedicated to patient-centered care and improving patient outcomes. Meeting the benchmarks for the recognition program is really about working together as a team with and for our patients to help them achieve better health.”

To learn more about diabetes care at the Center for Community Health, click here or call the Center at (508) 477-7090.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter