Community Health Center Recognized for Quality Improvements

MASHPEE – The Community Health Center has been awarded multiple commendations by the Health Resources and Services Administration for quality improvements in 2023.

Most notably, Community Health Center has received Silver Certification as a Health Center Quality Leader based on quality measures they implement for patients they serve.

In addition to the award, Community Health Center has been recognized with a number of other honors, including Access Enhancer, which recognizes CHC’s increased total number of patients and the number of patients who receive at least one comprehensive service by at least 5% during consecutive years.

Advancing HIT for Quality, recognizing CHCs that meet all criteria to optimize Health Information Technology (HIT) services, and Addressing Social Risk Factors for recognizing CHCs that are screening for social risk factors impacting patient health, and are increasing access to enabling services.

“Our focus on continual quality improvement has always been a driving factor of what we do,” said Karen Gardener, Community Health Center’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Beyond patient visits, our programs and services such as remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and lifestyle medicine are designed to increase access and better patient outcomes. We are very proud of our commitment to quality and grateful to have an impact on our community,” Gardener said.

The awards received recognize the highest-performing health centers nationwide as well as the health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year.

To learn more about Community Health Center visit their website.