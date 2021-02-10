Community Theater Showcases New Playwrights

DENNIS – Eventide Theater Company is launching their first-ever New Work Showcase by the company’s Playwrights, ETC lab workshop.

During the fall of 2020, the lab focused on cultivating and featuring new plays and new playwrights in a virtual workshop setting.

Each day of the upcoming showcase will feature three recorded, short works, ranging between 10 and 20 minutes each, that are the product of that workshop.

“It’s really important to us at Eventide, as a community theater, that we are a part of our community and that we are endorsing our community,” said Chris Edwards, Artistic Director at Eventide Theater Company.

Edwards said that the new, twice-a-year program is one of the results of needing to creatively meet the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really tried to come up with new innovative and creative types of programming to bring live theater to the community. The Winter Showcase is just one example of that,” said Edwards.

Other programming that Eventide has introduced includes short story readings by their actors and a new virtual play every month.

February 13, 14 and 15 will feature three different, original plays each day starting at 4 pm.

The first evening will feature “Pilgrim Girl,” a monologue by Lab Director Jim Dalglish; “No Show Baby,” an excerpt of a one-woman show by Lynda Sturner; and “Grist for the Mill” by ETC’s playwright-in-residence Candace Perry.

Registration for the event can be done on Eventide’s website.

The event is free, though ETC invites donations, as a small community theater.