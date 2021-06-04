Commuter Rail Connection to Cape Cod Moving Forward

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a second Advisory Group meeting to discuss two proposed plans to connect Cape Cod to the Commuter Rail.

The meeting will discuss operation details, as well as ridership and cost estimates.

The Cape Rail Study, led by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, is evaluating the potential of a weekday-focused, year-round passenger rail in Buzzards Bay that connects to Middleborough and Wareham.

The second alternative plan would also run on weekdays, but would be higher frequency with a terminal in Bourne, south of the canal.

The advisory group consists of representatives from host towns and other stakeholders and is assisting the study.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:30 pm.

The public may join through this link, or by calling (929 ) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID 961 1903 7671.