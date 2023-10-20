First Vineyard Wind Turbine Completed

OAK BLUFFS – The state just got one step closer to its green energy goals with the completion of the first turbine of Vineyard Wind’s offshore project.

Installation of the last blade was finalized this week 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard for the joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

There is still some work ahead: electric cables need to be hooked up to the turbine and work still needs to be completed on the offshore substation.

“Nation-leading offshore wind policy has led to the first utility-scale wind farm off the coast of our district bringing with it clean energy and good-paying year-round jobs,” said State Representative Dylan Fernandes in a statement.

“This turbine represents years of hard work and also reminds us of the important work ahead to combat global warming and provide a livable planet for future generations.”

Vineyard Wind began offshore construction in late 2022, achieved steel-in-the-water in June, and completed the nation’s first offshore substation in July, according to representatives of the project.

Officials with the project said Vineyard Wind will begin producing electricity by the end of the year.

The final form of the project will feature 63 total turbines, producing enough energy for over 400,000 homes.