Concrete Repairs To Begin On Sagamore Bridge Monday

SAGAMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced that contractors will begin concrete repair work on the exterior walls of the Sagamore Bridge’s south abutment on July 17.

The repairs will not result in any bridge lane restrictions for vehicles traveling over the bridge, with work scheduled at night to minimize traffic impacts on Sandwich Road where the road passes under the abutment.

Work will include the removal and replacement of deteriorating and spalling concrete on the east, west, and underside of the abutment.

Workers will erect temporary traffic control cones and signage on a nightly basis prior to scheduled work activities, with police details present to aid in traffic management.

Some work zones will require traffic limited to alternating one-way traffic to pass.

The sidewalk will remain open during work on some repair areas but will be closed during work on areas located directly above the walkway.

When closed pedestrians will be escorted through the work zone by on-site police.

Work will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 pm to 5 am for an expected duration of six weeks.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter