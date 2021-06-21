Keating to Headline Groundbreaking of Brewster Affordable Housing Complex

BREWSTER – The groundbreaking of Brewster Woods, the new affordable housing complex in Brewster, will be headlined by Congressman Bill Keating, and will also feature several other local officials.

The development will provide 30 new affordable housing apartments for the community. The groundbreaking will take place on June 22nd at 30-40 Brewster Woods Drive at 9:30 a.m.

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, Brewster State Representative Timothy Whelan, Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta, Preservation of Affordable Housing CEO Aaron Gornstein, Massachusetts Housing Partnership Executive Director Clark Zeigler, and Chair of the Brewster Select Board Cynthia Bingham will also attend.

Preservation of Affordable Housing and the Housing Assistance Corporation developed the project.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center