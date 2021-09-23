Conservation Projects Across Cape Cod Receive Grants

BREWSTER – Several communities across Cape Cod are the recipients of awards from the state that will help develop parks, protect conservation areas and conserve natural resources.

The funding from the state totals $10,090,749 in grant funding for 37 Massachusetts communities and six conservation districts.

“Massachusetts has great open spaces and natural resources that not only provide recreation and access to the great outdoors but make the Commonwealth more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

The announcement comes as part of the state’s celebration of Climate Week in Massachusetts, highlighting efforts across the Commonwealth to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Grants include $156,689 for Provincetown’s Old Colony Pathway Addition to support a corridor between downtown and the open dunes of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The funding also provides $85,000 Conservation Partnership grants for the Orleans Conservation Trust Henson’s Cove Conservation Area Project, the Brewster Conservation Trust Red Top Forest Trail Link and Buzzards Bay Coalition’s Hammett Cove Saltmarsh Conservation Project.

$85,000 grants will also provide for the expansion of protected Pond Village woodland by the Truro Conservation Trust and a one-acre acquisition to further preservation efforts of the Hinckleys Pond – Herring River Headwaters by the Harwich Conservation Trust.