Construction To Resume On Vineyard Wind Project Route

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works has announced that beginning on Monday, March 25, 2024, Vineyard Wind’s contractor Lawrence Lynch will begin final paving work on Wequaquet Lane and Strawberry Hill Road from Route 28 to Pine Street, including the intersectional meetings of Strawberry Hill Road with Route 28 and West Main Street.

Work in the large area will be split into stages, with road closures and detours as needed while milling, structural adjustments, paving, and more are underway.

Work is expected to take about three weeks to finalize, pending good weather.

Motorists and commuters are asked to use caution while driving through construction areas and heed posted safety guidance and traffic controls.