Could Trawler Cams Help Save World’s Dwindling Fish Stocks?

December 8, 2022

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – Could trawler cams help save the world’s fish?

A bevy of companies are installing high-resolution cameras on U.S. fishing boats to replace scarce in-person observers and meet new federal mandates aimed at protecting dwindling fish stocks.

But taking the technology beyond U.S. waters, where the vast majority of seafood consumed in the U.S. is caught, is a steep challenge.

Only a few countries in the world can match strict U.S. regulatory mandates. Scientists fear the result could be that well-intended American initiatives to replenish fish stocks and reduce bycatch of threatened species could backfire by transferring more fishing into unregulated overseas waters.

From The Associated Press

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


