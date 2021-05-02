Barnstable County to Host Meeting on Individual Rights and Hate Crimes

West Barnstable – A webinar on civil rights and hate crimes will be presented during the monthly board meeting of the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission.

Topics to be covered include the civil rights of individuals under state and federal law, in addition to anti-discrimination laws and information on hate crimes.

A student presentation from the Human Rights Academy will be part of the meeting.

Amanda Hainsworth, Assistant Attorney General in the AG’s Civil Rights Division, will be present for the discussion.

A portion of the evening will be open for questions about civil rights and civil liberties.

The meeting will take place on Monday, May 10.

The event, done in coordination with the Attorney General’s Civic engagement Office, is free and open to the public, but must be registered for beforehand.

More information can be found on Barnstable County’s website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter