COVID-19 Relief Funds Remain Available for Brewster Residents

BREWSTER – The Brewster Community Network is reminding Brewster residents that COVID-19 relief funds remain available.

To qualify for assistance, residents must meet certain financial eligibility criteria based on established federal standards and must have lived in town for at least 3 months.

The relief fund was designed to provide direct support to Brewster residents whose health and well-being is being impacted by the virus. Money can be used for housing, medical bills, utilities, and other related costs.

Brewster Council on Aging and Housing staff will assist residents in completing the application process, review completed applications, and determine program eligibility.

Requests for financial assistance from eligible residents will then be voted on by the Brewster COVID Relief Fund Committee on a regular basis.

Resources: