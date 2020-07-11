BOSTON-There were four more new reported cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Friday. There were also three more reported cases on Martha’s Vineyard. However, there were no new cases on Nantucket. No deaths were reported in Barnstable County since Friday. The number of cases State wide is 105,457
COVID-19 State Update
July 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- More Than 26,000 File Unemployment Claims in Mass. Last Week
- Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod Opening for Phase 3
- Yarmouth Drive-In Set to Open Sunday
- Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Venue Set to Open in Dennis Wednesday
- Sixth Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Fest Kicks Off This Weekend
- Cape Cod Foundation Supports Food Pantries
- Lawmakers Approve Bill to Combat EEE
- Provincetown Town Manager Resigns
- Sunday Journal with the COMM Fire Department
- Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops
- Sunday Journal Chat with AAA Northeast
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Sees Racial Disparity in COVID-19 Cases