COVID-19 State Update

COVID-19 State Update

July 11, 2020

BOSTON-There were four more new reported cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Friday. There were also three more reported cases on Martha’s Vineyard. However, there were no new cases on Nantucket. No deaths were reported in Barnstable County since Friday. The number of cases State wide is 105,457

