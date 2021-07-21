COVID Vaccinations Available to Barnstable County Fairgoers

FALMOUTH – Those attending the Barnstable County Fair will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination alongside their usual summer fun during the annual event.

The free clinic at the fair will be hosted by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment in partnership with the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, and will administer vaccines without any need for appointment.

Those who are 12 and older can receive the Pfizer brand vaccine, while those 18 and older can get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Those under the age of 18 will require parental guidance.

Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corp clinicians will administer the vaccines through Sunday, July 25 from 4 pm to 9 pm at the Marketplace Building.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to any fairgoer who is eligible to receive a vaccination and has yet to receive one,” said General Manager Wendy Brown in a statement.

“The 2021 Fair would not have been possible without the vaccines, and we see this as another way to give back to the community after hosting COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds all winter and spring.”